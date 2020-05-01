Lauderdale County makes push for census participation

Officials in Lauderdale County are encouraging the public to fill out forms for the 2020 census, with a push planned over the weekend.
Residents may return a census card through the mail, visit my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 for help, said Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson.
“The census is important every 10 years, especially now,” Johnson said. “We need as much help as possible and this is a way for us to be counted and to have access before the money goes to another state.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, census data provides the basis for distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually, is used to redraw congressional and state legislative district boundaries and helps determine the number of seats per state in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Mississippi lost a congressional seat following the 2000 Census.
From 2000 to 2010, the census participation rate in Lauderdale County decreased from 73 percent to 70 percent, the agency's figures show.
The website to fill out the census will remain open until the end of July.
