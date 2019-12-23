Lauderdale County lotto sales surpass $770K in first three weeks

Beunkia Collins, the manager of a Shell gas station in Marion, has been trying to keep up with the demand for lottery tickets since scratch-off sales began in Mississippi on Nov. 25.
She said she restocks numerous times a day, sometimes even after she's left work.
“It’s actually been hectic because if we don’t have two people up here it’s kind of crazy with the regular sales, but it’s been going pretty good,” she said.
One customer purchased an entire packet of scratch-off tickets, Collins said.
Another won the $2,000 prize.
Customers remain interested in the games, eager to know when new ones will be released, Collins said.
Powerball and MegaMillions tickets will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 30.
“Everybody’s ready for it. Everybody’s excited about it. That’s all they’re asking about, when is the Powerball going to come here.”
Antwan Mapp of Decatur, who has played the lottery in his home state of Illinois, said it was “about time” it came to Mississippi.
He said he buys tickets to “see if you can get some quick money off pennies.”
Customers ages 21 and older can purchase tickets at participating locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, tobacco and beer shops, according to Meg Annison, the director of communications for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Statewide lottery sales reached more than $30 million in the first three weeks, Annison said.
She provided the following information for Lauderdale County sales:
Week 1: $320,000
Week 2: $275,700
Week 3: $175,200
The county has 31 active retailers, Annison said.
David Haggard, who owns gas stations in Meridian and Toomsuba, said ticket sales have led to an increase in sales on other items.
He has run out of scratch-off tickets at times.
“My first order of tickets that I got, I got a pack that had 16 packages in it. The other day I counted up and had 116 packages in my back stock. Today I’ve counted it again and I’ve got 144 packs, so we are selling the heck out of them,” he said Wednesday.
Haggard is planning ahead for the Powerball and expects to have two people working the first two shifts to keep up with demand starting Jan. 30.
“It’s been fun. We’re having a blast with it. Our employees are excited. I’m excited.”
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line and text service. Call 1-888-777-9696 or text msgambler to 53342.
