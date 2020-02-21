Lauderdale County leaders prepare for 2020 Census

Working together and building trust are two ways community members can prepare for the 2020 Census.
A representative from the U.S. Census met with school, government and community leaders Friday to discuss the importance of census participation at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office.
Kristi Hicks, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, said numbers from the census determine both congressional districts and federal funding.
Hicks urged leaders to host census days at churches and to promote the count on social media. Schools could have skits, assemblies and weekly announcements about the census, she said.
“Educate your children," she said. "Let us not have children coming out of high school who don’t know what the census is and don’t understand how important in counting the population.”
Hicks noted the importance of counting hard to reach populations, such as African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and children, especially those under five.
“In Lauderdale County, we want to get fair representation,” Hicks said.
Starting March 12, Mississippi residents will be able to participate in the U.S. Census, by phone, online or mail.
Hicks said the number of children in an area can determine funding for career and tech programs, free and reduced lunch and Title 1 funding.
“This is something that affects all of us,” said John-Mark Cain, superintendent of Lauderdale County School District. “We are stronger together and if we can be unified with one message, then for 2020 we will have a good response.”
Hicks said Census data will be sent to the president on Dec. 31 and will be made available to state legislators by April 1, 2021.
More information can be found at .
