Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock show and sale set for Thursday

The Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock show and sale are planned for Thursday, Jan. 13 with 4-H and FFA students from around the county putting their project animals on display.
The show start at 12:30 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Ag Center, where the champions will be selected, and animals placed for the sale. The sale starts at 6 p.m. at the Meridian Stockyard on Old Hwy 80 West with Joey McCann as auctioneer. All activities are open to the public.
4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) are two of the premier youth development organizations in the nation, helping kids develop leadership skills and find career pathways. The Mississippi 4-H Livestock Program is a unique opportunity to use animals and educational projects to enhance youth development.
Participants learn about agriculture and livestock production, and they develop an appreciation for the livestock industry; the main objectives, however, are to teach life skills and help 4-H'ers become productive citizens. For information on the show and sale or how to become involved in 4-H, contact your local Mississippi State University Extension office at 601-482-9764.
