Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock show and sale set for Thursday

Colton Temple of West Lauderdale Elementary with his two market lambs. 

The Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock show and sale are planned for Thursday, Jan. 13 with 4-H and FFA students from around the county putting their project animals on display.

The show start at 12:30 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Ag Center, where the champions will be selected, and animals placed for the sale. The sale starts at 6 p.m. at the Meridian Stockyard on Old Hwy 80 West with Joey McCann as auctioneer. All activities are open to the public.

4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) are two of the premier youth development organizations in the nation, helping kids develop leadership skills and find career pathways. The Mississippi 4-H Livestock Program is a unique opportunity to use animals and educational projects to enhance youth development.

Participants learn about agriculture and livestock production, and they develop an appreciation for the livestock industry; the main objectives, however, are to teach life skills and help 4-H'ers become productive citizens. For information on the show and sale or how to become involved in 4-H, contact your local Mississippi State University Extension office at 601-482-9764.

