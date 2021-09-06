Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock Show and Sale a success

The Mississippi State Fair, which runs Oct. 7- 16, will feature youth from all over the state displaying their projects and exhibits.
The upcoming Lauderdale Jr. Livestock Show and Sale is slated for Jan. 13, 2022 at the Lauderdale County Ag Center.
The 2021 show and sale was a tremendous success for local families, bringing in over $36,000 in sale proceeds from businesses and individuals who buy the market animals. Local 4-H and FFA youth can enter their animals by becoming a 4-H member and filling out a nomination form.
Animals are fed, trained, and cared for by the exhibitors and their families where they are shown at the county, district, and state level under the guidance of their county agent. After the county show, kids move onto the Southeast 4-H and FFA District show in Hattiesburg followed the Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson in February.
It’s a very challenging project that requires tremendous care and responsibility on the part of the child. It teaches them to have work ethic and about having a business. It’s not easy to raise and train an animal to show and then let them go on to the purpose to which they were made for. It teaches kids so much about life. The money helps these kids with college funds and expanding their farms and projects. Anything over market price is tax deductible for the buyer.
For more information on the Junior Livestock program and becoming involved in 4-H please call MSU Extension service at 601-482-9764 or email Shani Hay at smh964@msstate.edu.
