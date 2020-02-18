Lauderdale County employees and dependents who are insured through the county will soon have a free option for medical appointments.
The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to move forward on an agreement with Anderson Regional Health System for an employer-sponsored clinic.
County employees and dependents may use the clinic at Anderson's main campus at no cost to them, starting in June, county leaders said.
“They can still go to any doctor or clinic they want to,” said District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge. “This is just an option they can go without spending any money out of pocket. Right now, if they go to a clinic, they spend $20 copay, so now they can go to this clinic and it would be no charge to them because it’s a partnership that we’ve created with Anderson.”
The county is self-insured and the program is expected to help save insurance costs, Rutledge said.
“As the insurance claims come in, we pay those out with our reinsurance. What this clinic is going to allow us to do is to not pay the reinsurance,” said County Administrator Chris Lafferty. “We’ll pay Anderson’s hospital directly, which will lower our occurrences that people use the insurance.”
The county's insurance fund will pay for each visit, Lafferty said.
