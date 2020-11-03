A Meridian man has been charged with arson after allegedly starting a fire in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Shelby James Peevyhouse, 29, was charged in connection with a fire that took place on the evening of Oct. 25, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said Peevyhouse was one of the inmates who started the fire using electrical wire to light a piece of paper.
Peevyhouse has a $20,00 bond for arson. Peevyhouse was already in jail for two counts of lustful touching of a child, with a $ 100,000 bond from June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.