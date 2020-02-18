Lauderdale County is partnering with the State Treasurer's Office to hold an unclaimed property event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors' boardroom.
Lauderdale County residents will have the opportunity to reclaim money that has been turned over to the state.
"We have seen hundreds of thousands of dollars returned to the rightful owners from this event," Lauderdale County Administrator wrote in an email.
A list of unclaimed property and a claim form can be found at www.lauderdalecounty.org/unclaimed-property.
