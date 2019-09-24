Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity to use grant to create website

Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity will use an $8,000 grant to create a marketing plan and website. BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas presented a check for the grant during a ceremony on Tuesday.
“We were jumping for joy," said Monica Bradley, executive director of Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that provides housing for low-income working families. The agency has put 78 families in homes over the last 30 years in Lauderdale County.
“It’s us giving a hand up to the community,” Bradley said of Habitat's mission. "It’s a way to show Jesus' love through others, with our hand in the community."
The organization does not have a website, but uses Facebook and Instagram to connect with the community. The website will be used to promote the organization, to collect donations and as a place for volunteers to sign up.
Bradley said it will also keep the community informed about Habitat's role in the community.
“They can see where we are and what we are doing,” Bradley said.
The grant is made possible through a Partnership Grant program between Plus and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. Denise Schmitt, community investment operations manager for FHLB Dallas, said the bank wanted to get involved because BankPlus was already helping Habitat. BankPlus provided $2,000 for the grant while FHLB provided $6,000.
Habitat for Humanity will not use the grant money to hire a marketing professional, but will instead contract the work to an outside organization. Bradley said there is no timeline in when the website will be complete, because the organization just received the grant.
Those who have an interest in donating or volunteering with Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity can call 601-485-4992 or visit their office at 1001 29th Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.