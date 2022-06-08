Lauderdale County goes to Cassidy

In the primary election for Mississippi’s third congressional district Tuesday, Lauderdale County voters overwhelmingly voted for Michael Cassidy to be their next representative.
The primary, which featured three Republican candidates, pitted incumbent Rep. Michael Guest against two challengers, Michael Cassidy and Thomas B. Griffin.
Unofficial results from the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office show Cassidy earned 3,017, or 65.3%, of the 4700 votes cast from the county’s 38 precincts and absentee ballots.
Guest, who has served as the third congressional district’s representative since 2018, earned 1,512 votes, or 32.3%.
Thomas B. Griffin came in third in Lauderdale County, with 107 votes, or 2.3%. The Circuit Clerk’s office also reported 10 write-in votes.
With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, Cassidy and Guest are expected to head to a runoff election June 28.
