Lauderdale County general election results for state offices

Governor: Jim Hood (D) 8,882; Tate Reeves (R) 11,763; Bob Hickingbottom (CON) 57; David R. Singletary (I) 293

Lieutenant Governor: Delbert Hosemann (R) 13,102; Jay Hughes (D) 7,815

Secretary Of State: Johnny DuPree (D) 7,779; Michael Watson (R) 13,011

Attorney General: Jennifer Riley Collins (D) 8,154; Lynn Fitch (R) 12,756

State Auditor: Shad White (R) 15,429

State Treasurer: Addie Lee Green (D) 7,452; David McRae (R) 13,362

Commissioner Of Agriculture & Commerce: Rickey L. Cole (D) 7,809; Andy Gipson (R) 12,937

Commissioner Of Insurance: Robert E. Amos (D) 7,431; Mike Chaney (R) 13,340

Public Service Comm. Central District: Brent Bailey (R) 13,372; De'Keither A. Stamps (D) 7,261

Transportation Comm. Central District: Butch Lee (R) 13,157; Willie L. Simmons (D) 7,625

