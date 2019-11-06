Lauderdale County general election results for state offices

Governor: Jim Hood (D) 8,882; Tate Reeves (R) 11,763; Bob Hickingbottom (CON) 57; David R. Singletary (I) 293
Lieutenant Governor: Delbert Hosemann (R) 13,102; Jay Hughes (D) 7,815
Secretary Of State: Johnny DuPree (D) 7,779; Michael Watson (R) 13,011
Attorney General: Jennifer Riley Collins (D) 8,154; Lynn Fitch (R) 12,756
State Auditor: Shad White (R) 15,429
State Treasurer: Addie Lee Green (D) 7,452; David McRae (R) 13,362
Commissioner Of Agriculture & Commerce: Rickey L. Cole (D) 7,809; Andy Gipson (R) 12,937
Commissioner Of Insurance: Robert E. Amos (D) 7,431; Mike Chaney (R) 13,340
Public Service Comm. Central District: Brent Bailey (R) 13,372; De'Keither A. Stamps (D) 7,261
Transportation Comm. Central District: Butch Lee (R) 13,157; Willie L. Simmons (D) 7,625
