Lauderdale County leaders spent Monday morning discussing plans to sanitize county buildings and continue operations as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi rose to 12.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases in Lauderdale County.
The Board of Supervisors voted to close all non-essential county facilities and functions, beginning at 5 p.m. Monday March 16 through Wednesday March 18.
Facilities will be cleaned beginning Tuesday morning and will reopen Thursday March 19 with limited personnel.
The temporary closures include the Lauderdale County Courthouse, the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building, the Agri-Center, animal control, the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau, the road department, the veterans services office and the permitting department, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.
E911 will still have dispatchers on duty, but the building will be closed to the public.
The Lauderdale tax collector’s office will be closed to the public for the rest of the week, effective 5 p.m. Monday.
Staff will be processing mail and online tag renewals and taxes on Thursday and Friday, Lafferty said.
Visitations at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility will be suspended as of Tuesday morning, said Sheriff Billy Sollie.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also stopped receiving inmates from county facilities, he said.
The doors to the county jail and administrative offices will be locked, beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. through the rest of the week and weekend.
An intercom will be available for members of the public who need to conduct business at the jail.
The sheriff's department plans to post signs on all entrances with a number to a central phone line providing assistance.
Anyone who needs a copy of a report can email the sheriff's department.
Deputies are being directed to handle as many calls as possible through cell phone to reduce contact with the general public.
County leaders will reassess plans on Friday.
The 10th Circuit Court District announced it will be closed from Tuesday March 17 through Friday March 27.
All criminal matters set during this time will be continued until the next term of court. Any civil cases set during this time period will need to be continued upon reopening of the court.
Lauderdale County pre-trial conferences scheduled for March 20 are canceled and a Grand Jury scheduled for March 23 is canceled.
These closure dates are to be re-evaluated on March 27.
If the Lauderdale County Courthouse is open, in whole or in part, the Chancery Court will be open, assuming a judge is available, according to Judge Larry Primeaux.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is closed for remainder of the week and all public and private events have been postponed.
The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library announced it would stay open until 5:55 p.m. Monday and close Tuesday through Saturday.
"We're in uncharted territory," said District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge, in a meeting with officials. "I don't think anybody's really dealt with this in county government or the nation in this magnitude."
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett said he planned to meet with a healthcare coalition Tuesday, part of the local emergency planning committee.
The team will be making plans on getting tests to people who want to be tested, in a safe location, he said.
"We want to stay proactive on this and stay ahead of it as much as possible."
Barrett asked anyone who feels they may have the symptoms of COVID-19 to call doctor's offices or hospitals ahead of time.
Anyone calling 911 for an ambulance with possible symptoms should alert the dispatcher, so that emergency responders are prepared, he said.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland provided a statement Monday to reassure citizens that essential services would continue:
"Clean, fresh water will continue to flow. Police and fire personnel will continue to protect us. Other city departments will continue to do what’s necessary to protect public safety and health. We’ll let you know as soon as possible if we have to curtail or suspend some of our less crucial operations. But, although the Coronavirus threat is unique, we do have contingency plans in place for emergencies. We are acting on those plans now. Please continue to follow the guidelines recommended by public health experts, and please continue to take care of yourselves and each other."
Late Monday, the city's parks department suspended all indoor recreational activities, including the Meridian Activity Center, Velma Young Community Center and the Dentzel Carousel. Outdoor facilities such as athletic fields, playgrounds and parks will remain open.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he signed executive orders to: activate the Mississippi National Guard to support mobile testing units; tell agencies to determine which state workers are “essential” and send everyone else home; ask schools to begin working with the Mississippi Department of Education to develop distance learning protocol and to continue providing free and reduced lunches; and provide paid leave for any state and local worker who misses work due to the outbreak.
12 cases in Mississippi
As of Monday afternoon, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mississippi: One in Monroe County, two in Copiah County; three in Forrest County, one in Hancock County; two in Hinds County; one in Leflore County and two in Pearl River County. No deaths have been reported.
Most people with COVID-19 have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of those infected get well. Recovery takes about two weeks for people with mild symptoms but can take three to six weeks for those with more severe illness, according to the World Health Organization.
The White House made a new recommendation Monday to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
