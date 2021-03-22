A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy is recuperating after being injured following a multi-county chase early Monday morning.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the chase began shortly after midnight in Newton County before the driver, later identified as Adam Westerfield, 26, entered Lauderdale County eastbound on Interstate 20.
Two of Westerfield's tires were flattened when deputies placed spikes at the Lost Gap exit to stop his vehicle, Calhoun said.
After driving over the spikes, Westerfield, who was going between 80 to 100 mph, continued down Interstate 59 towards Clarke County before taking Highway 513 towards Rose Hill, police said. Once Westerfield reached Jasper County, the vehicle caught on fire, then came a stop. Westerfield then got out of the vehicle and ran, Calhoun said.
While deputies were chasing Westerfield, a Lauderdale County deputy was accidentally hit by a patrol car, Calhoun said. The unidentified deputy was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Calhoun said Westerfield will be charged by Newton County Sheriff’s Department because the chase was initiated in Newton County. Felony charges against Westerfield were pending Monday afternoon, according to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.