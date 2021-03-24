A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department deputy was fired on Wednesday after he was involved in a off-duty vehicle accident, authorities said.
Jason Walker, who had been with the department for six years, was terminated following an investigation into a crash in which he was suspected of driving under the influence, LCSD Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
Sollie said Walker was driving a sheriff's office vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on March 19 when he was involved in a crash on Gum Log Road near the intersection of Grissom Road.
When authorities arrived, they suspected that Walker was driving while impaired, according to Sollie.
Walker has been charged with driving under the influence, Sollie said.
“Law enforcement is held to a higher standard by their community,” Sollie said. “The actions taken today were to let the public know this type of behavior is not tolerated."
"It’s a difficult situation, anytime you have to remove an individual from a profession of law enforcement,” he added.
Walker is also employed as an officer with the Marion Police Department and has been suspended until an investigation is complete, Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said.
The case will be heard in Lauderdale County Justice Court, Sollie said.
