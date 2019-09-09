Lauderdale County deputies make 2 burglary arrests

Lauderdale County sheriff's deputies arrested two people in two separate burglary cases over the weekend.
Deputies arrested John Paul Hennegan, 36, of South Lauderdale County after there were reports of someone stealing mail from residents' mailboxes, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
After a week-long investigation, Hennegan was taken into custody without incident, Calhoun said. Hennegan has been charged with burglary and a bond of $250,000 was set, Calhoun said. Hennegan was already out on a $5,000 bond from a previous arrest.
Local law enforcement will work with federal and postal authorities to determine if more charges will be brought against Hennegan, Calhoun said.
Matthew Thomas Buie, 32, of Lauderdale County, was taken into custody without incident after he was identified as the suspect from home burglary that occurred on Friday, Sept. 6, Calhoun said. A resident saw someone breaking into their home through a security device, Calhoun said.
Buie is being held on $10,000 bond, Calhoun said.
