The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s department made several arrests in connection with an auto burglary Monday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. a resident on Old Highway 19 Southeast called authorities after seeing a black SUV parked in front of a neighbor's home, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
While the resident was making the 911 call, the driver drove away, Calhoun said. A deputy in the area then initiated a pursuit of the driver, but the driver refused to stop and eventually crossed the state line into Alabama, Calhoun said.
Then, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement received calls of someone driving a white truck erratically on Causeyville Whynot Road. The driver, 25-year-old John Parker, 25, was taken into custody, Calhoun said.
He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of stolen property and a parole violation. He has no bond and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Authorities later determined that the truck Parker was driving was stolen in Alabama and the theft was related to the Monday night auto burglary.
The investigation led deputies to a home on the 3800 block of Old Highway 19 southeast, where they found several stolen items from Pennington, Alabama. The black SUV seen Monday night was found at the home, and deputies determined it had been stolen out of Mobile.
Calhoun said William Ray Parker, 48, William Blake Parker, 25 and Madelyn Castillo, 23 have been charged in the case.
Castillo was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and has a total bond of $20,000. William Ray Parker was charged with receiving stolen property and has a $10,000 bond. William Blake Parker was charged with accessory after the fact and commercial burglary and has a total bond of $20,000.
All three suspects are being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
