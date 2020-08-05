Lauderdale County deputies investigate shooting, arson

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Tuesday shooting and arson in Toomsuba.
Around 7:25 p.m. deputies received a call to 8110 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Shots were fired as a group of people fought outside the home, resulting in one person being shot in the lower leg, he said. The person was treated at a local hospital and released, he said.
Richard Lee Watts, 51, of Meridian, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Watts, who was not injured in the shooting, is being at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond, Calhoun said.
Calhoun said additional arrests could be made in the case.
About 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to the same location to find a camper trailer on fire, Calhoun said. No one was in the camper at the time of the fire, but authorities suspect the fire was intentionally set and is related to the shooting.
No one has been arrested in the arson case.
