The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Dollar General on Highway 11 and 80 in Toomsuba Tuesday night.
Four masked men armed with guns entered the store as employees were leaving around 9:45 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
No one was hurt.
The men took money from the store and an employee called for help, Calhoun said.
Investigators will be looking at video from the store and had not identified any suspects as of Wednesday morning.
They asked anyone with information on the robbery to call the sheriff's department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. Tipsters with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
