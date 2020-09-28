The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a Sept. 24 burglary and assault in the Martin community.
Terrance Desmond Brown was charged with two counts of burglary, sexual assault and kidnapping, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said Brown, who turned himself in at the sheriff's office on Monday, was wanted in connection with a burglary and assault that occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the Martin community.
Brown was booked at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totalling $240,000.
