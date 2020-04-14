Lauderdale County deputies arrest man for breaking into church

Lauderdale County deputies arrested a man Monday night after he allegedly broke into a church in the Suqualena community.
Lucas Allan Hall, 33, was charged with burglary, said Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Calhoun said deputies responded to alarm around 10 p.m. on Monday at a church on Suqualena Road, where a church member said there was broken glass on one side of the building.
Calhoun said Hall was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.