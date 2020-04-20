Lauderdale County courthouse project could cost additional $102K

A project to remove asbestos from the old Village Fair Mall and demolish the building will cost more than Lauderdale County leaders expected.
The Board of Supervisors approved up to an additional $102,319 to Snyder Environmental and Construction Inc. at a meeting Monday.
Board President Kyle Rutledge, who represents District 5, said work crews from Snyder discovered asbestos material on 294 columns at the mall.
"Nobody knew that until they tore out the sheet rock and found it behind the sheet rock," he said. "I wish it would have been included in the bid ... Hopefully there won't be any more. Hopefully, they'll work with us on that change order."
In January, the board voted to accept a bid from Snyder to remove asbestos from the mall and tear it down to the slab, at a cost of $1,708,820.
Demolition is expected to begin in June, Rutledge said.
County leaders plan to build a new courthouse complex at the old mall site on 22nd Avenue. The county purchased the 39-acre property off 22nd Avenue in June 2019 for $1.25 million
The county paid PPM Consultants, Inc. for environmental consulting and asbestos abatement planning.
Board members raised concerns about the change order before voting to approve it, with District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell saying he was holding his nose to vote.
Supervisors hope to negotiate the change order for a lower price, Rutledge said.
A message for a representative of PPM Consultants, Inc. was not immediately returned.
