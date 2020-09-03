Lauderdale County considers Hazmat training grant

Lauderdale County officials are considering a grant to train emergency responders.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett told supervisors during a work session Thursday that the $400,000 grant will be used to train volunteers, firefighters and county employees.
The grant requires a 20 percent match by the county, he said.
Barrett said the grant would be used to purchase fuel tanks and to build a simulated creek. The tanks would be filled with water to simulate a fuel spill, he said.
If the board agrees to accept the grant, it would take three months to train 100 to 200 people, he said.
The board plans to vote on Barrett's request on Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
