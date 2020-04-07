The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk is asking residents to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of people during the COIV-19 outbreak.
The scammers say they represent the power company, and ask for personal information. They tell people their service could be interrupted.
Callers are also claiming to be from the Social Security office, asking for personal information related to the upcoming stimulus checks.
The Social Security office does not ask for personal information over the phone.
