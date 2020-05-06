Lauderdale County cattle farmers face tough choices during COVID-19 crisis

As some grocery shoppers across the country face restrictions on the number of steaks or beef roasts they can purchase, farmers in East Mississippi on the opposite end of the supply chain are struggling to sell their cattle.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to uncertainty in the market and tough decisions about when farmers should move their animals.
Before it reaches the dinner table, your beef first goes through a multi-step process that begins on farms such as Topton Farms, north of Marion.
During the cool spring months, farmer Jeff Davis’ young cows, or yearlings, enjoy a diet of winter grass called ryegrass.
That grass starts to die this time of year.
When that happens, farmers such as Davis typically have two options: sell the yearlings and harvest the remaining grass for hay or let the calves continue to graze on the grass until it’s gone, and then sell the animals.
Davis planned to sell 20 calves at 6- to 8-months-old in mid-March.
“The market kind of dropped and then, you have so much invested time and capital and money invested in these calves, that you want to sell them for the best price you can get them for,” Davis said.
Following the outbreak of COVID-19, prices were down $150 to $200 an animal from January and February, Davis said.
There’s still a demand for cattle, but prices have tanked in the Southeast, said Andy Berry, executive director of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association.
Production plants temporarily closed in the last two weeks after hundreds of workers became sick, the Associated Press reported.
“That kind of slows the supply chain down between our calves here in Mississippi and the slaughterhouses,” Berry said. “They’re not pulling the cattle through to be processed. They’re not taking cattle into the feed yards, which means that they’re not taking cattle off of the grass here in Mississippi. It’s just a bottleneck that we’ve got here all across our industry.”
Rather then sell them on a depressed market, Davis decided to set aside five of the young female cows for breeding.
He thought he could wait until July to sell the rest, but not much longer, if he was going to be able to make a large annual payment on his hay baler.
This week, Davis made the call to offload his remaining calves, worried prices in July would be too low.
He ended up being pleased with the sale, but believed it had more to do with the size of the calves and catching the market on a good day.
Al Covington of C&C Cattle Farm north of Meridian said he has about 150 calves he still needs to sell.
“I can’t feed 150 calves for long,” he said. “You’re talking about 700-pound calves. It takes a lot of feed for them to maintain their weight. It’s just not feasible. If you don’t have grass for them, you’ve got to move them.”
He said he would keep the calves until early June at the latest, and sell them no matter what the prices were.
“It’s kind of tough,” Covington said. “I thought the first of February, the prices looked like they were fixing to get pretty good, kind of better than they’ve been in awhile and this happened ... the bottom fell out.”
Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to keep meat and poultry processors running, which stated the “closure of a single large beef processing plant can result in the loss of over 10 million servings of beef in a single day.”
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was set to announce steps Thursday to strengthen the state’s food supply chain, including the launch of an online portal to connect farmers with consumers and a proposal to expand meat processing capacity in Mississippi.
Berry advised shoppers to keep buying beef, but not more than they need.
“Don’t panic buy. You may have to make a few more trips to the store, but we do believe that beef is going to continue to be available,” he said.
Through the uncertainty, Covington would try to hold on.
“It’s always up and down, but this is about as bad as it’s been,” Covington said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.