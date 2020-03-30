Lauderdale County bear hunt: Connecting during COVID-19

Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.
Have you ever thought about going on a bear hunt? If so, now’s your chance. Bears of all kinds are popping up in neighborhoods and businesses all across Lauderdale County.
You might spot a couple of polar bears at Lake Ross Collins subdivision in Collinsville, or bears having fun on Gum Log Road in Bailey, in windows downtown, or just about anywhere, said Nikki Raulerson who created the Bear Hunt Lauderdale Facebook page, as an effort to bring the community together during this time of physical distancing.
“Within a few hours people were posting pictures, and really being creative,” Raulerson said. “I have been amazed at the number of people that have given of their time to go an set something up, even if they don’t have children – just to make our children happy during this time.”
The “bear hunt” is not just an adventure for the kids, but one the whole family can enjoy.
“You can jump in your car any time of the day to look for bears all around the county,” Raulerson said. “Even though we can’t hug on each other right now – this is a way to say we are all in this together.”
Raulerson said It’s really hard for young children to understand why they can’t have their friends over or go to their homes right now.
“It is very heartbreaking and confusing because they don’t get it,” said Raulerson, a mother of two girls. “Something like this is a way to show them that other people are going through the same thing, and we love them and they love us.
“It’s something we can do for the time we are in.”
If you would like a hint to see where some of the bears may be hiding go to the Bear Hunt Lauderdale Facebook page. Take a ride and see how many bears you can find?
