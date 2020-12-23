The identities of four people found dead at two different homes in Lauderdale County on Tuesday have been released.
Deputies were called to do a welfare check at the homes after the individuals didn't show up for work, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
The bodies of April Fulton Tucker, 39, and Bryce Fisher Tucker, 14, were found inside a home on Jeffery Acres Road around 1 p.m., Calhoun said. A short time later, the body of Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 64, was found in a shed at the home, Calhoun said.
Fulton was the mother of April Fulton Tucker and the grandmother of Bryce Fisher Tucker, he said. The family lived in the home, he said.
The body of another victim, Virginia Jay, 90, was found in a home on Hwy. 19 South in the Vimville area, he said.
After finding the bodies, deputies identified Matthew Jay Tucker, 40 as a suspect in the deaths, Calhoun said.
Tucker later died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a chase with law enforcement officers in Lamar County, he said.
Matthew Jay Tucker was the husband of April Fulton Tucker, the father of Bryce Fisher Tucker and the grandson of Virginia Jay, Calhoun said. He was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Oct. 23, but the case hadn't been heard in court yet, Calhoun said.
“This is not the first time in our community, unfortunately, that we've seen this type of violence take place among family members,” Calhoun said.
Investigators believe the murders could have happened between 9 p.m. on Monday and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Calhoun said the department received assistance from the Meridian Police Department and The East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
He reminded the community that resources are available for people who need help, such as the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter and Weems Community Mental Health Center.
“It’s sad to say that yesterday (Tuesday) will continue to be sad for many families who have been touched by this,” he said. "I encourage our community to be supportive of those families.”
More information
Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter : 24/7 Crisis Line: 601-693- HOPE (4673)
Weems Community Mental Health Center: (601) 483-4821 or (800) 803-0245.
