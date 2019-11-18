Lauderdale County approves new litter ordinance; fines start at $100

Lauderdale County leaders are working to crack down on littering and illegal dumping.
The Board of Supervisors passed a new littering ordinance at a meeting Monday.
The ordinance, which will be posted on the county website later in the week and published in The Meridian Star before it goes into effect, outlines definitions for litter and solid waste and describes how citizens should properly dispose of their garbage, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.
“As we court different businesses to come in, we want our area to put our best foot forward,” Lafferty said.
Last month, County Road Manager Rush Mayatt said that despite posted regulations, some people have been abusing the county's designated dumping sites by digging through dumps and piling up trash after hours.
The county hired an enforcement officer within the last two montns.
“It’s everyone’s county so please take pride in our homes,” said District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells. “We really want to crack down on illegal dump sites and littering as a whole.”
Fines for violating the regulations begin at $100 and can go as high as $1,000, depending on the number of violations.
“At the discretion of the Justice Court, community service hours may be substituted for fines and are to be calculated at minimum wage,” the ordinance states.
Home or business owners who deliberately litter, dump or refuse to clean their property may face additional fines including cleanup costs, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, was modeled after one from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, according to Lee Thaggard, the board attorney.
The move may help the county get more grant opportunities through the MDEQ, Lafferty said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.