Lauderdale County approves $15K reward related to shooting of Judge Charles Smith

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith.
Smith was shot in the back after he got out of his truck outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse on March 16, Meridian police said.
He was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and remained hospitalized this week, according to Chancery Court Judge Larry Primeaux.
"An attack on our judges is an attack on the rule of law in our state," Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said Friday.
The reward would not be payable to any law enforcement officer or Lauderdale County employee or their immediate family members.
"I think it's a wonderful idea," said District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell, who called the shooting "cowardly."
Police have not made any arrests or released information about a suspect, but said the shooting was 'personal.'
Smith is Chancellor of the 12th Chancery Court District, which includes Lauderdale and Clarke Counties.
The Supreme Court of Mississippi announced Tuesday that it has appointed H. David Clark, II, as a special judge to hear cases in Smith's absence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.