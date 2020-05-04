Lauderdale County approves funds for courthouse projects

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors Monday accepted a bid of up to $1,029,025 by J&J Contractors, Inc. to construct an ADA-compliant ramp on the north side of the county courthouse and replace the courthouse windows, county leaders said.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History will have to approve plans for the project, which will be paid for in part by a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.
Also Monday, the supervisors voted to pay an additional $85,203 to remove asbestos from the old Village Fair Mall.
The change order by Snyder Environmental and Construction is lower than the original amount of up to $102,319, which supervisors approved last month and hoped to negotiate to a lower price, according to Board President Kyle Rutledge.
Rutledge said work crews from Snyder discovered asbestos material on 294 columns at the mall.
In January, the board voted to accept a bid from Snyder to remove asbestos from the mall and tear it down to the slab, at a cost of $1,708,820.
County leaders plan to build a new courthouse complex at the old mall site on 22nd Avenue. The county purchased the 39-acre property off 22nd Avenue in June 2019 for $1.25 million.
The county paid PPM Consultants, Inc. for environmental consulting and asbestos abatement planning.
At Monday's meeting, the board also accepted a bid by financial services firm Raymond James as the underwriter for a $10 million bond, Lafferty said.
The bond, which has a 15-year maturity schedule, could be used for a number of projects, including the courthouse complex, road and bridge repair, playgrounds and recreation centers and firefighting equipment, according to county leaders.
Lafferty said the bond has an interest rate of 2.03%, the lowest and best rate.
