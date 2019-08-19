Lauderdale County approves $7,000 for emergency notification system

Lauderdale County residents will soon have a new way to receive weather, traffic and public safety alerts on their cell phones or computers.
The Board of Supervisors approved a $7,000 quote Monday for an Everbridge Nixle Engage emergency mass notification system.
“It’s a really good system that not only the county employees will be using, but we can integrate and the public can be a part of that,” District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said. “It’s going to be a big safety factor.”
The alerts would have been helpful last year, when a tornado touched down in Meridian, said Odie Barrett, interim director for the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency. The April 14 storm ripped the roof off apartments, damaged homes and businesses and uprooted trees across the area.
“Where this storm is going, we could highlight that area…and be able to force texts to anybody’s phone in that area to go ahead and take cover that a tornado is coming that way,” Barrett said.
The program includes automated severe weather messaging from the National Weather Service, according to the company's website.
School administrators and the sheriff’s department could also send out alerts with important information.
“For the past year, Lauderdale County has not been covered through any kind of mass notification system,” Barrett said. “That’s why I felt that it was a need to go ahead and get on board and get our notification system back up and running.”
Barrett said the previous system did not meet the needs of the county. He hopes to launch the new program within a month and provide information to the public about how to sign up for the free alerts.
The county has agreed to a three-year contract, Barrett said.
“If we save one life, it’s well worth $7,000 a year to keep our community safe.”
