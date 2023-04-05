Lauderdale County announces plan for storm debris pick-up

The Lauderdale County Road Department on Tuesday announced plans for a storm debris pick-up after severe weather on March 26 brought down limbs and trees throughout parts of the county.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt told the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Thursday he intended to assist county residents with storm debris. After surveying the damage, he said it was clear residents would not be able to clear the debris by themselves.
County residents within the impacted area of the county will have until May 1 to cut debris into sections less than 6-foot long and place it in the county right-of-way at least five feet but no more than 15 feet from the edge of the road.
After the May 1 deadline, county road crews will make one pass along each road in the affected area to collect debris. Any debris put out after the clean-up crews come by will not be picked up.
Mayatt said residents should also remember any contractors hired for tree removal or storm cleanup are responsible for their own transportation and disposal of debris.
