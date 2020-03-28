The COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes for local animal control shelters.
Starting on Monday, March 30, the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Wednesday for owner reclaims and emergency calls only, according to Rocky Rockette, the shelter's director.
The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday for emergency calls and owner reclaims only, Rockette said.
The city of Meridian’s animal shelter will be closed for normal business hours for adoptions, owner surrenders, stray drop-offs and reclaims until further notice, according to the Meridian Police Department.
There is an on-call animal control officer to handle these situation or any emergencies that arise, according to the MPD. Residents may call 601-485-1893 or 601-484-6845.
