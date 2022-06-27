photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Lauderdale County Animal Shelter celebrates successful year

Lilly Nelson plays a game of giant Connect 4 on Saturday at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter’s one year anniversary celebration.
Gregory Islas makes a throw in a game of cornhole against his wife, Donna, Saturday at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter’s one year anniversary celebration.

 
Trinton Nash, left, and Reagan Grady volunteer to help with carnival games Saturday at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter’s one year anniversary celebration.

Families, kids and animal lovers enjoyed an afternoon of games, food and fun on Saturday as the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter celebrated its one year anniversary in its new location in Marion. The celebration event featured a wide variety of games, raffle drawings, food trucks and tours of the animal shelter for residents to learn more about the facility's efforts to care for lost and abandoned animals.

