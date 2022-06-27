Lauderdale County Animal Shelter celebrates successful year

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Readers Poll: Pets
Do you have pets?
Families, kids and animal lovers enjoyed an afternoon of games, food and fun on Saturday as the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter celebrated its one year anniversary in its new location in Marion. The celebration event featured a wide variety of games, raffle drawings, food trucks and tours of the animal shelter for residents to learn more about the facility's efforts to care for lost and abandoned animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.