Two weeks of competition in Jackson is what the Mississippi State Fair means for 4-H families across the state.
The fair, which was founded in 1858, attracts over 600,000 people on average yearly from around the Southeast, making it one of the largest fairs in the region.
Each year in October, 4-H youth come to Jackson to exhibit their projects they have worked on throughout the year. From art, crafts, and photography to livestock, cooking competitions and fashion. This year, Lauderdale County was a strong presence in almost all of the areas.
John Clayton Kitchens brought home a Reserve Championship with his prize Red Leghorn pen of laying birds. Last year he was Champion and won a $1,000 prize. He also placed first in the steak cook off competition winning blue with his Philly Cheesesteak recipe.
Joy Kitchens brought home blue ribbons for her dress design, construction, and modeling. Joy and John are the children of Dr. Ron and Amy Kitchens of Collinsville, where Dr. Kitchens is the pastor of Collinsville United Methodist Church. John and Joy have both been avid 4-Hers in the Agri Science club led by Mary Welch.
Another Lauderdale County family has their kids in 4-H competition and that is the Temple family – Will, Isabella and Colton Temple, whose parents are Bill and Renee Temple.
Will Temple was a class winner with his Commercial heifer, Isabella had multiple entries in art and jewelry design and Colton competes with his market lambs.
Laci Long of Clarkdale Middle School stood third place in class with her heavyweight market goat.
Nina and Luke Hay were both competing with their beef cattle and were top finishers in the Beef Heifer Development contest. Luke won fourth place and got a $750 prize and Nina was second in the contest winning a registered SimAngus heifer to add to her herd.
The contest is a yearlong process with nine kids competing this year from around the state. The contest consists of the youth managing three beef heifers that they have either raised or purchased and submitting a record book and giving a presentation to a panel of judges.
Their management decisions and practices are judged along with their cattle. It’s a tough competition that challenges the kids to think about what it is they are doing and why.
They learn the business end of farming and why decision making is so important – it prepares them for running a business of their own someday. 4-H is a great example of kids getting to do things that interest them and leads to bigger things in their lives.
If you are interested in 4-H or would like to start a 4-H club in your community or church, please contact the Mississippi State University Extension office at 601-482-9764.
4-H needs volunteer leaders who are willing to spend time with youth to make a positive impact in their lives.
