The Mississippi Department of Transportation temporarily has closed a lane on Highway 19 until Sept. 10 for drainage repair.
The right lane of Highway 19 southbound between 5th Street and Manning Street in Meridian is affected, according to MDOT.
Motorists should slow down and be alert for roadside workers. For updates, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
