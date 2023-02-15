Lamar School seniors Spence Hanegan and Brady Lagendyk now join the ranks of nearly three dozen other past Lamar graduates who have been named National Merit Finalists.
School administrators surprised Hanegan and Lagendyk with the news during a break in classes Tuesday as they were surrounded by their high school classmates.
“It is an honor to be chosen,” Lagendyk said of his finalist selection. “I am glad to be able to represent Lamar School in this way.”
The son of Michael and Kerri Lagendyk of Meridian, he has signed to play golf at Emory University. He chose Emory for its high academic standards, as well as its high level of athletics.
“I plan on studying business with an emphasis on finance,” the 17-year-old said.
He is considering pursuing either investment banking or law.
Lagendyk is a member of Lamar’s golf team, which won the MAIS Class 5A state championship last spring. He also is a member of the cross country and quiz bowl teams.
In addition, Lagendyk is one of 44 junior golfers nationwide chosen as a 2022 Rolex Scholastic Junior All-American.
Lagendyk and Hanegan, who have both been selected as Star Students, were notified last fall that they were among 16,000 students nationwide selected as National Merit semifinalists.
Hanegan, 17, is the son of Amanda and Dr. Scott Hanegan.
Besides being named a National Merit Finalist, Hanegan is a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Class of 2023.
“I am still undecided on where I am going to college, but I am planning to major in math,” he said.
Graduate school also is in his future.
Having received numerous offers from colleges, Hanegan hopes to make a decision in March.
At Lamar, Hanegan is a member of the Chess Club, as well as the quiz bowl, cross country, track, basketball and soccer teams. He also is a member of the Lamar Praise Band.
Since 1972, Lamar School has had 35 students named as National Merit Finalists, six as semi-finalists and another five commended for their high scores on the PSAT.
