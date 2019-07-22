Lamar County contestant wins Distinguished Young Woman title

Lamar County’s 2020 Distinguished Young Woman Rebekah Williams has been named Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi 2020.
Williams was selected from a field of 33 high school senior girls from across the state who competed in the state event last week in Meridian. The Purvis High School student also won Overall Fitness, and was a preliminary winner for talent and scholastics. She is the daughter of Donnell and Brian Williams.
Alternate winners were: first alternate — Jasmine Baker of Starkville. The Starkville High School student also won Overall Self-Expression and was a preliminary winner for fitness. She is the daughter of Brian and Nevada Baker; second alternate — Emory Ware of Madison County. The Madison Ridgeland Academy student also won Overall Scholastics and was a preliminary winner for talent. She is the daughter of Cobb and Cheryl Ware; and third alternate — Jodee Crane of East Lauderdale County. Crane, a Clarkdale High School student, also won Overall Be Your Best Self Essay and was a preliminary winner for scholastics. She is the daughter of Charles and Kaycee Crane.
Rounding out the Top 10 list were: Phoebe Stutts of Petal, Overall Talent winner and the daughter of Amy Stutts and Anthony Stutts; Rylee Sharpton, East Jackson County, a preliminary winner for self expression and the daughter of Wayne and Melinda Sharpton; Karalee Simmons, Scott County, a preliminary winner for talent and the daughter of Chris and Jennie Simmons; Jacy Lynne Waltman, Clark County, a preliminary winner for self expression and the daughter of Walt and Cheryl Waltman; Anna Kathryn Donald, Jones County, a preliminary winner for self expression and scholastics and the daughter of Chad and Brooke Donald; and Julia Laine James, Forrest County, a preliminary winner for self expression and fitness and the daughter of Eric “Poncho” and Wanda James.
Also recognized as preliminary winners were: Breanna Smoak, George County, talent. She is the daughter of Steve and Gina Smoak; Suzanna Joy Horn, Neshoba County, scholastics. She is the daughter of Tom and Laura Horn; Demia Bland, West Lauderdale, fitness. She is the daughter of Percy and Deidre Bland; and Anna Tindell, fitness. She is the daughter of Eric and Amanda Tindell.
The Spirit of DYW was presented to Samaria Swins of Grenada County, daughter of Mamie Swims and Glen Swims.
According to Sid Wilkinson, state chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program, $29,800 in cash scholarships were presented at this year’s competition.
Lamar County's Rebekah Williams won the 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Scholarship Program Saturday night at Evangel Temple in Meridian.
East Lauderdale County's Jodee Crane was third alternate and also won other scholarship awards.
Thirty-three high school senior girls from across the state participated in the program from Thursday through Saturday. Events included rehearsals, personal appearances, parties and three nights of competition.
The state program, which is held each summer in Meridian, is now in its 63rd year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. This year’s contenders competed for more than $28,900 in college scholarships.
