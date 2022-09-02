Lakeview Golf Course swings back to life

An improved Lakeview Golf Course was unveiled Friday morning as the city of Meridian hosted the course's grand reopening.
A major upgrade includes 18 new greens, said Thomas Adams, the city's parks and recreation director.
“Now that we have moved forward with improving the course, our next phase is to upgrade the clubhouse and the pro shop,” Adams said. “Following that, we want to redo the car track because it’s in bad shape, and our golfers deserve a smoother ride through the course.”
“This is a work in progress," Adams emphasized. "We're not going to focus on the obstacles, we're going to focus on the goal."
A few years ago, Lakeview's future was uncertain because of declining membership and revenue. But Mayor Jimmie Smith said the latest improvements prove the course has a bright future.
“I think it's a wonderful thing for the city to be where we are with this project,” Smith said. “I believe Park and Recs have done a fantastic job with the work they've done so far. I think it's imperative that we do the best we can do for the citizens of our community.”
Adams credited the course's improvements to the grounds crew and to Aleasha Jordan, the Director of Operations for Park and Recs.
“She’s really had her hands in this revision,” Adams said. “We’ve discussed many ideas on how to make Lakeview more presentable, and we can’t wait to share them.”
“It's a great feeling,” Jordan said of the upgrades. “We've been working toward this for the last two years, and I believe we're moving in the right direction.”
“We have new things coming here such as a new program called “Foot Golf” and I’m really excited about moving forward with the renovations at Lakeview,” Jordan added.
