La-Z-Boy finalizes closure of Newton upholstery plant

More than two years after it was first announced, La-Z-Boy announced on Monday it had finalized the closure of its upholstery plant in Newton.
La-Z-Boy said the plant closure will be effective Sept. 16, with approximately 180 employees being affected by the closure. An additional 235 employees working in integrated internal supply and other positions will continue to work at the Newton location.
The company first announced the closure in June 2020 as part of a global reduction in staffing across all its divisions. At the time, La-Z-Boy said production would shift to its plants in Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas.
After the initial announcement, a surge in demand prompted the furniture manufacturer to temporarily reopen the facility in October 2020. Since first announcing the closure, the company said it had added manufacturing capacity and rebalanced its production in North America to be more efficient.
“Over the past two years, La-Z-Boy has added capacity to its manufacturing footprint and rebalanced production across more than 5 million square feet of North American manufacturing space to leverage efficiencies and manage its backlog,” the company said.
La-Z-Boy’s Newton location accounts for less than 5% of the company’s upholstery production, the company said in an announcement. That number is down from 10% of upholstery production cited in the initial closure announcement.
