Some Lauderdale County students will take a different bus route when school starts Tuesday, Aug. 6 though they will be picked up and dropped off at the same spots.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors approved two new school bus turnarounds at a meeting Monday morning: one at 3284 Knox Road and another at 2563 Knox Road.
“We have a section on Knox Road that’s closed to through-traffic and open to local traffic only,” Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt said. “Extensive amounts of damage” on the road and “heavy amounts of construction traffic” led to it being barricaded off.
“So, with it being barricaded off east of the construction site entrance, we’ve had to temporarily reroute some school buses.”
Mayatt shared concerns about the road with the board of supervisors in May, when it deteriorated from “middle-of-the-pack” to one of the worst in the county. Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based solar power corporation, began construction on a solar farm there in February.
At a May board of supervisors meeting, Mayatt said damages to the road were not the company’s fault since they were not carrying excessive loads. The road simply could not handle the high amount of traffic, he said.
Mayatt met with Lauderdale County Schools Transportation Director Tim Moore on Friday.
“We’ve been in discussion the last week or two, trying to figure out what we could do to make it as convenient as possible with school starting back,” Mayatt said.
Reroutes may add another three to five minutes of travel time for students traveling on the west side of the road and 10 minutes on the east side.
“Right now, it’s not a problem,” Moore said.
“We’re working with the supervisors and helping them out, and they’re helping us out,” he said.
“I’m grateful for the public and their assistance and patience.”
