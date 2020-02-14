Kits for Kids underway for Meridian, Lauderdale County children in need of hygiene supplies

Kits for kids is underway this weekend with the goal of getting children in Lauderdale County the essential hygiene products they need.
On Friday, the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian opened the drive with a celebration outside the Highway 19 Walmart, where the group took donations and sold hamburger meals to raise money.
They will be at the Highway 19 Walmart again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
The JA is a non-profit women’s organization focused on community service.
“The idea came when our local schools shared that many students don’t have access to basic hygiene products. We want to ease that burden or fill that need,” said Marie Roberts, JA provisional member.
Although the opening celebration ends this weekend, the group will be accepting donations until March 13.
The collection places for the drive are:
Highway 19 Walmart
MSU Meridian
WTOK
Cater’s Market
Raising Cane’s
Nelson Center for Women
Riley Center
Great Southern Bank
Citizens Bank
“The most requested items are deodorant, feminine hygiene products, socks, and underwear for both boys and girls,” Roberts said. “Members will evenly distribute to all public schools in both Meridian Public School District and Lauderdale County School District and items will be made available to students in need through each school’s administration, counselor, or social worker.
“We would love to supply each school with at least 100 hygiene items to distribute to students in need.”
