Kindness is Contagious: Planting trees on Arbor Day

Joleigh Payne, 8, a student at Southeast Elementary School and her cousin, Tristan Kelly, 6, a student at West Hills Elementary School, help their grandfather Richard Kelly plant Arbor Day trees while taking a break from their daily school work sessions. Arbor Day, celebrated April 24 this year, is a day when people from many countries are encouraged to plant trees.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.