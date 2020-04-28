Kindness is Contagious: Planting trees on Arbor Day

Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Michael Watson, 60, of Meridian, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence.
James Edward "Sonny" Lewis Jr., 84, of Quitman, Miss. passed away on April 24, 2020, at his home in Quitman. He was born on Aug. 2, 1935, to James and Floella (Kennedy) Lewis in Quitman, Miss. Sonny is survived by his wife, Jackie Bunyard Lewis; daughter, Vikki (Stacy) Rogers; granddaughter,…
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Johnnie J. Lathem, 52, of Toomsuba, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Lueinia Townsend, 77, of Meridian, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Private graveside services for Mr. Larry G. Hayes will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton with pastors Duane and Elaine Maust of Jubilee Mennonite Church in Meridian officiating. Mr. Hayes, 72, of Meridian, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at R.P. White Nursing …
