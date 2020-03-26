EDITOR'S NOTE: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.
Whether it's delivering packages to the elderly, live-streaming a musical performance, visiting students or giving blood, people around Meridian are finding creative ways to stay connected during the COVID-19 crisis.
Early Thursday morning, a group of volunteers loaded up trucks with care packages to be delivered to elderly residents around Lauderdale County. The packages included non-perishable food, water, toilet paper and hygiene products.
Clarkdale student Emma Clark, 17, was one of the many helping hands.
"I think it's really important to step up and help the elderly," Clark said. "Because they've done so much for us."
A total of 175 bags were delivered, according to Casey Culpepper, director of the East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Non-Profits.
Around noon in the courtyard at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, singer-songwriter Sam Mooney sat in front of a camera, live streaming a set of uptempo tunes.
“I was actually originally going to be in North Carolina today for a show,” said Mooney, a Brookhaven native. “But when things started getting canceled because of the coronavirus, it made sense to do some live streams. So when The MAX told me they wanted to do a live stream, I was all in.”
It wasn't the first time the veteran musician played to an empty room, but in the age of social distancing, it was necessary. Despite the digital divide, Mooney said his music still resonates.
“You’d be amazed at how much interaction you can still feel," he said. “You feel surprisingly connected to all the people watching, even if they’re in different places.”
A little later on Thursday, teachers and staff at Magnolia Middle School hopped in their cars and drove through their students' neighborhoods, waving signs of encouragement.
“We haven’t been able to see our kids and we wanted them to know we are thinking about them and that we miss them,” said Renee Smith, an academic counselor who took part in the "Caravan of Love."
“I miss hearing my name being called a thousand times a day," Smith said. "I miss their smiles and asking all kinds of inquisitive questions. I just miss being around them.”
"I miss the hugs, and your name being called," said Kletina Campbell, a teacher. "But most of all – the love."
At the Lauderdale County courthouse, people turned out for a blood drive to support Chancery Judge Charlie Smith, who is recuperating after being shot last week.
“One donation saves up to three lives,” said Tammy Walters, marketing director for Mississippi Blood Services. “You can feel the love in the community.”
Dr. Bill Simmons, a retired pediatrician, was one of the many who showed up for the drive.
“I want to do what I could to help and to support the judge and his family,” he said.
“He’s real nice, a standup guy,” Stacy Allen said.
“He’s just a great guy," Chris Stokes said. "We worked on land deeds and he gave me advice. I’m just here to support him."
As of 3 p.m., about 60 people had given blood, Walters said.
