Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.

When Jennifer LaBoe heard about the community of Mobile, Alabama rallying around its medical professionals over the weekend, she had an idea.

She quickly contacted Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems in Meridian and set up an event page online, encouraging the community to show its appreciation to those on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Everybody’s being exposed and going through this time of stress and we just wanted them to know that they’re not alone,”  LaBoe said. “We love and support them … We may be Christians, but we still have a fear of this virus or of it touching somebody that we know. They may be afraid, but they still have to go to work.”

Soon, friends from different churches, an ambulance service, firefighters and police got involved, and Sunday evening, the parking lots of both hospitals were filled with families, offering prayers and signs of support.

KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: How a community rallied around 2 Meridian hospitals

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Ron and Stephanie Reid pray with their family from inside their car in the parking lot of Anderson Regional Medical Center Sunday. The family joined others to show their support and appreciation for the medical staff.

LaBoe, a former teacher who lives in Dalewood, has a deep appreciation for healthcare workers – Anderson’s emergency staff saved her life 11 years ago and her mother worked as a nurse, she said.

She brought her husband, daughter and four grandchildren to pray over the hospital staff.

KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: How a community rallied around 2 Meridian hospitals

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Residents flash their emergency lights and honk their horns as they pay tribute to medical staff members at Anderson Regional Hospital Sunday evening.

“Every little prayer does something,” said Rush chaplain The Rev. Vicki Gladding, who stood in her car in the hospital’s parking lot, waving as well-wishers entered, the lights on their vehicles blinking brightly.

“We can all do our part – we can pray,” Gladding emphasized. “If we can’t be on the front lines, or we can’t sew, we all have a part. We can pray.”

KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: How a community rallied around 2 Meridian hospitals

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Anderson Regional Medical Center workers wave to supporters as they drive by  the hospital Sunday evening. Drivers blew their horns, flashed their lights, held signs and said prayers.  

The community of Quitman will gather in prayer at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at H. C. Watkins Memorial Hospital. Residents are encouraged to park in the hospital parking lot, stay in their vehicles, turn on their flashers and pray.

React to this story:

4
0
0
0
0

Tags