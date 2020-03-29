KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: Community gathers to pray, show support for Meridian hospitals

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Rush Health Systems chaplain The Rev. Vicki Gladding waves as drivers enter the hospital's parking lot Sunday.

Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.

Sunday evening, as many people around Meridian were relaxing after a quiet weekend, the parking lots of two local hospitals were full of vehicles.

KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: Community gathers to pray, show support for Meridian hospitals

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Residents flash their emergency lights and honk their horns as they pay tribute to medical staff members at Anderson Regional Hospital Sunday evening.
KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: Community gathers to pray, show support for Meridian hospitals

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Anderson Regional Medical Center workers wave to supporters as they drive by  the hospital Sunday evening. Drivers blew their horns, flashed their lights, held signs and said prayers.  
KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: Community gathers to pray, show support for Meridian hospitals

Paula Merritt / The Meridian Star

Anna Armstrong, granddaughter of Dr. John Anderson, President and CEO at Anderson Regional Health Systems, waves to staff at the hospital in support of them helping patients during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. 

Their occupants converged to offer prayers and support for the many workers at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems as the number of coronavirus cases grows each day.

“Every little prayer does something,” said Rush chaplain The Rev. Vicki Gladding, who stood in her car in the hospital’s parking lot, waving as well-wishers entered, the lights on their vehicles blinking brightly.

“We can all do our part – we can pray,” Gladding emphasized. “If we can’t be on the front lines, or we can’t sew, we all have a part. We can pray.”

Just up 14th Street at Anderson Regional Medical Center, families gathered, waving signs of support as staff members waved back, smiling in appreciation. 

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags