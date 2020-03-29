KINDNESS IS CONTAGIOUS: Community gathers to pray, show support for Meridian hospitals

Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.
Sunday evening, as many people around Meridian were relaxing after a quiet weekend, the parking lots of two local hospitals were full of vehicles.
Their occupants converged to offer prayers and support for the many workers at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems as the number of coronavirus cases grows each day.
“Every little prayer does something,” said Rush chaplain The Rev. Vicki Gladding, who stood in her car in the hospital’s parking lot, waving as well-wishers entered, the lights on their vehicles blinking brightly.
“We can all do our part – we can pray,” Gladding emphasized. “If we can’t be on the front lines, or we can’t sew, we all have a part. We can pray.”
Just up 14th Street at Anderson Regional Medical Center, families gathered, waving signs of support as staff members waved back, smiling in appreciation.
