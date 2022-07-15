Kids learn about space during MSU-Meridian's Astro Camp

MSU-Meridian welcomed 120 local students to an Astro Camp this week, where they learned about science, technology, engineering, and math.
“This is our first camp on campus, and it’s really been exciting,” said Rosalind Operton, an Assistant Clinical Professor at MSU-Meridian. “The children have enjoyed getting an in depth look at how things work in space.”
Astro Camp is a science adventure, utilizing art labs to stimulate interest in sciences and virtual calls with NASA professionals to increase science literacy.
“Monday, they were able to talk with an actual astronaut and she showed them how they eat in space and that was fantastic.”
“Tuesday, they made rockets and made robots," she added. "They're getting hands-on experiences on what science and technology, engineering and math is all about.”
During this weeklong event, Operton said she has loved how the children have bonded and was amazed how many friendships are being formed because of their camp.
Bailee Bates, one of the attendees, said her love for science and engineering drew her to the camp.
“When I heard that the camp was run by NASA and MSU I got excited,” Bates said. “I saw this as an opportunity for my future and I thought it might be fun.”
“I learned about how we could possibly get plants in outer space. I also learned how to take DNA from strawberries and how to make robotic hands,” Bates added.
Fellow campmate Callee Crane said she enjoyed learning about space.
“When I heard about the camp, it sounded really cool, so I really wanted to come,” Crane said. “We did an experiment with seed balls and that showed us how things grow in space, so that was really fun.”
