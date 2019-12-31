Kids, families find fun over holiday break in Meridian

The holiday season is going pretty good for Sophie Dearing.
Not only did the 11-year-old get a break from her studies at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School, she got to catch up with family and friends.
“I’ve been spending time with my grandparents, they came from Massachusetts,” she said Monday while playing at Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground in Meridian. “I had Christmas with my family. We cooked a lot…We did fireworks before my grandparents went back, and I’ve come to this playground like three times.”
Across the newly-renovated playground, Dylan Henson, 4, darted around, zooming through the mist sprayer before heading over to a slide.
“The swings!” Dylan exclaimed when asked about his favorite part of the park.
“We live within a couple of miles of here,” said his father, Jesse Henson. “We come here as often as we can.”
Meanwhile, across town at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, several parents came by to get their kids out of the house while helping them retain knowledge over the winter break.
Rocio Jensen stopped in to pick up some books for her son, Reylan, so he'd have something to read while he was out of school.
“We keep him busy with reading at least three books a day,” Rocio Jensen said, noting that the library provides many options for her son, such as iPads and games.
Cameron Burnham, an assistant principal at Southeast Lauderdale High School, also enjoyed spending time at the library with her kids.
"I just like to enjoy the day, and when I have my babies with me, I like to come out and enjoy the city," she said.
Before making their way to the library, Burnham took her kids to Event Zona and Rebound Trampoline Park, where they jumped on trampolines and went bowling.
“For $10 they can jump for an hour, and after an hour, they are worn out,” she said.
On Tuesday, kids and their families filled Event Zona and Rebound Trampoline Park, getting in a little down time at Meridian's new attraction.
Sisters Lydia Dusang,11, and Camille Dusang, 16, traveled from Tuscaloosa on Monday, and said they had so much fun, they decided to come back to bowl on Tuesday with their grandmother.
Clarke County teens Amber Litchfield, 15, and Joseph Oliver, 18, were spotted eating a meal of fries and chicken nuggets.
Litchfield said that before the new center was built, there wasn't a lot to do for teens around town.
"It gives you something to do," she said.
