Rain and cold couldn’t dampen spirits on Saturday as spectators from the East Mississippi and West Alabama region packed into the Lauderdale County Agri-Center for the fifth annual Meridian Open Rodeo.
The rodeo, which was put on by the Southeastern Rodeo Association, featured bronco riding, cattle roping and all manner of feat of skill contests as contestants and spectators alike enjoyed the festivities.
The Southeastern Rodeo Association will head next to Hattiesburg on March 4 and Tupelo on March 25.
After stops in Alabama and Missouri, the rodeo will end its tour on July 15 in Jackson.
