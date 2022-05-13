Key Field to receive federal funds for runway upgrades

Key Field in Meridian is one of 29 airfields in Mississippi set to receive improvement funds from the Federal Aviation Administration, officials announced on Thursday.
The grants come from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), including entitlement and appropriated funding.
Key Field will receive $1,922,918 to install a runway guidance system and to rehabilitate its runway, according to a news release.
Other local grants include:
Louisville/Winston County, City of Louisville -- $150,000 to acquire land for approaches.
Philadelphia Municipal, City of Philadelphia -- $832,410 to reconstruct lighting
Clarke County, City of Quitman -- $103,500 to construct or improve fuel farm
