 

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., have announced  $11.6 million in grants to 63 Mississippi airfields experiencing economic disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were funded in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for airports and eligible concessionaires, according to a news release.

 

In all, the FAA awarded $11,622,567 to Mississippi, with the largest grants being:

· Key Field, Meridian – $1,010,947

· Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, Jackson – $3,747,799

· Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport  – $2,958,641

· Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Columbus – $1,028,626

· Tupelo Regional Airport – $1,008,459

· Hattiesburg- Laurel Regional Airport – $1,006,447

 

For a full list of the grants in Mississippi,

