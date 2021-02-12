U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., have announced $11.6 million in grants to 63 Mississippi airfields experiencing economic disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards were funded in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for airports and eligible concessionaires, according to a news release.
In all, the FAA awarded $11,622,567 to Mississippi, with the largest grants being:
· Key Field, Meridian – $1,010,947
· Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, Jackson – $3,747,799
· Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport – $2,958,641
· Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Columbus – $1,028,626
· Tupelo Regional Airport – $1,008,459
· Hattiesburg- Laurel Regional Airport – $1,006,447
For a full list of the grants in Mississippi, click h
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.